Manager of Shibuya shop accused of selling equipment to grow marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a shop in Shibuya Ward over the alleged sale of equipment for the cultivation of marijuana, reports NHK (Nov. 20).

Between April of last year and this past August, Satoru Kumon, the 53-year-old manager of Grow Shop Real, allegedly sold special lighting and liquified fertilizer, such as Flora Micro, and other items to a 32-year-old man living in Chiba Prefecture while knowing the merchandise would be used to grow marijuana.

Kumon, who has been accused of violating the Cannabis Control Law, denies the allegations. “I do not understand [why I was arrested],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Dubbed “The Master” by customers, Kumon also supplied manuals for the growing of marijuana at the shop, which also sold products online.

Since October of last year, Kanagawa police have arrested 23 persons who purchased equipment from Kumon.