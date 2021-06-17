Man with knife barricades self inside Saitama internet cafe

SAITAMA (TR) – A man brandishing a knife has taken hostage a female employee of an internet cafe in Saitama City, police have revealed, reports TBS News (June 17).

According to police, the incident began at the cafe in Urawa Ward on Thursday afternoon. The hostage is a woman in her 20s. Police are now attempting to coax the man to surrender.

At around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, another staff member called police. “A female staff member who visited the private booth of a customer at around 2:00 p.m. hasn’t returned,” the caller said.

The cafe is on the seventh floor of a building in a commercial district near the West Exit of JR Omiya Station.