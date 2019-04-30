Man wielding knife apprehended in Asakusa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 63-year-old man after he brandished a knife at a popular tourist attraction in Taito Ward on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 29).

At around 5:00 p.m., Masashi Akama, of no known occupation, allegedly threatened an officer in front of a police box at the Kaminari-mon gate in Asakusa with a knife. “Give me money,” the suspect reportedly said.

In footage posted on social media, an officer is seen taking Akama to the ground before another officer helps.

The suspect was later accused of attempted robbery and violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. “I wanted money,” police quoted the suspect, who had 78 yen in his possession.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.