Man who ‘wanted to be God’ fatally hits road worker with car, injures 2 others

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 27-year-old man after he admitted to intentionally driving his vehicle into a weed-cutting crew in Toyohashi City on Monday, killing one worker and injuring two others, reports TV Asahi (July 27).

According to police, the three male victims were using two trucks to cut weeds on the side of a road.

At around 2:30 p.m., Kei Aono, of no known occupation, allegedly drove his vehicle into 46-year-old Natsuno, who was directing traffic. Natsuno was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Aono’s vehicle also slammed into one of the trucks before it hit the other two workers. It then came to rest after smashing into a guard rail.

Both of the other victims are receiving medical care. Neither is in life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers from the Toyohashi Police Station arriving at the scene accused Aono of attempted murder. “I wanted to be God,” Aono said. “I wanted to kill. Anyone would do.”

Drove against traffic

In carrying out the crime, Aono first drove his vehicle against traffic and crossed the central median of the road before arriving at the work crew.

After the incident, the suspect attempted to flee the scene by driving off in the second truck. However, officers apprehended him at the scene.

Police are investigating whether to change the charges against Aono to

indiscriminate murder.