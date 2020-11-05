Man who tried to flee police in car found with drug stash

KANAGAWA (TR) – A man in custody for attempting to flee from law enforcement in Yokohama City last month has been further accused of using stimulant drugs, police have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 5).

At just before 6:00 p.m. on October 16, Junichi Sakurai, of no known occupation, was behind the wheel of a white sedan when he crashed into several vehicles on a road near JR Yokohama Station.

He then allegedly tried to drive off while being questioned by police. In video footage posted on social media, Sakurai reverses the vehicle into another vehicle as several officers try to grab the driver’s side door.

Sakurai was prosecuted on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant on Wednesday.

That same day, police also accused Sakurai of using stimulant drugs. He admits to the allegations, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, police found about 100 syringes, a substance believed to kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and 30 tablets of what is likely MDMA, or Ecstasy.