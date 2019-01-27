Man undergoing questioning over disappearance of female university student last year

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of an investigation into the disappearance of a female university student last year, Tokyo Metropolitan Police are questioning a man in his 30s, reports TBS News (Jan. 27).

Based on security camera footage, police have learned that the girl, a 19-year-old resident of Katsushika Ward, went by train from JR Ayase Station to Kamisu City, Ibaraki Prefecture after attending class at her university in the capital on November 20.

After exiting JR Kashimajingu Station, the woman boarded a taxi for a convenience store nearby. She then went in the direction of the residence of the man who began undergoing questioning on Saturday, according to police.

At around 11:00 p.m. that night, the student last exchanged messages on her telephone with family and friends. She has not been heard from since.

During questioning, the man said that he did meet the student in front of his residence. “But she left immediately,” he told police.

A witness told police that the woman made inquiries about the location of the residence of the man after exiting the taxi. After receiving information, she headed in the direction of his residence, they said.