Man undergoing questioning after mother’s corpse found 80 km from residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are questioning a man in his 50s after the discovery of the corpse of his mother dozens of kilometers from her residence, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 24).

According to police, the corpse of the woman was found in a clump of bushes along a municipal highway in Tsukuba City on September 21.

The woman, who was not wearing shoes, had suffered at least a bone fracture to the throat area following her death, police said.

The woman is a resident of the village of Tokai, located about 80 kilometers from the discovery of her body.

Police are questioning her son on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.