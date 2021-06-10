Man suspected of stealing recorders from Nagoya middle school

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old ma who is suspected of stealing recorders from a middle school in Nagoya, reports Nikkan Sports (June 9).

Sometime between December 3 and 6, 2018, Fumihiro Otake, a company employee, allegedly stole one recorder belonging to a girl, then 16, from the middle school in Nishi Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft on Wednesday, Otake admitted to the allegations, the Nishi Police Station said.

According to police, thefts of recorders belonging to girls have taken place on a regular basis. A total of 26 girls have reported such thefts.

During a search of the residence of Otake in Nishi Ward, police seized 16 recorders. Other stolen recorders were found for sale on an internet shopping site.

After the thefts began, one victim posted on her blog about it. A person then made a comment on the theft. Police believe that person was Otake.