Man suspected of slashing acquaintance, setting him on fire in residence

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who is suspected of slashing a male acquaintance last month. He then set his own residence in Kashihara City on fire with the victim inside, reports NHK (Dec. 16).

On the evening of November 24, Shu Takekabu allegedly used a knife to slash Naoki Yamaoka on a road in Sakurai City.

At around 4:20 a.m. the next day, the corpse of Yamaoka was found inside Takekabu’s burned-out residence in Kashihara City, located about 5 kilometers from the scene of the crime in Sakurai.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Yamaoka’s throat had been slit. The cause of death was death by fire, police said.

After the discovery, the whereabouts of Takekabu were unknown. However, he surrended at the Kashihara Police Station at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. “I am connected to the fire. My name is Takekabu,” he reportedly said.

The crime is believed to have been planned, which has led police to investigate whether Takekabu and Yamaoka were acquaintances.

Earlier on November 24, Takekabu withdrew 250,000 yen in cash from his bank account. That evening, he purchasesd a knife from a supply store.

After the incident, a man believed to be Takekabu stayed at several internet cafes in Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture. The man presented Yamaoka’s driver’s license at the cafes.

Police found Takekabu’s vehicle parked near the residence. The results of a DNA analysis of blood found inside proved to be a match for Yamaoka.

Upon his surrender on Sunday, Takekabu had less than 100 yen in his possession. “I’ve run out of money,” he said in explanining his reason for appearing.