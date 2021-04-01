Man suspected of raping school girl washed her clothes to remove evidence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who is suspected of covering up the alleged rape of a high school girl by washing her clothes afterward, reports TBS News (March 27).

According to police, Naoki Kanome, of no known occupation, sexually assaulted the girl, aged in her teens, at her residence in Shibuya Ward on the afternoon of January 25.

Upon his arrest, Kanome admitted to the allegations. “I did it due to accumulated job stress,” the suspect told police.

Kanome lives in Yokohama City’s Tsurumi Ward. At the time, he was employed at a utility company. The girl lives alone.

Prior to the incident, he followed the girl home after seeing her returning from school. “I work at an electrical appliance store,” he falsely told her.

He then gained access to her residence by asking to see receipts for purchases of household goods. After the crime, he washed her clothes in her laundry machine to destroy evidence, police said.

“If you go to the police, I’ll reveal [details of the incident] on the internet,” he threatened. He then fled the scene.