Man suspected in stabbing in Saitama apprehended in Roppongi

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 23, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected of stabbing two employees at a transport company in Saitama City on Thursday was later apprehended in Tokyo, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (April 23).

At around 11:00 p.m., officers responding to a distress call from an employee of a jewelry store in the Roppongi entertainment district apprehended the unnamed man inside.

At the time, the man, 20, was in possession of a knife with an 18-centimeter-long blade. He was then accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

“I stabbed two people in Saitama,” he told officers from the Azabu Police Station. “I have a mental illness.”

A person believed to be the suspect was seen in dashboard camera footage taken in Omiya Ward (Twitter)

Wielding a knife

The man is suspected of slashing two male employees of a transport company in Saitama City’s Omiya Ward at around 5:30 p.m. that same day.

The employees suffered injuries to their heads that are not considered life-threatening, the Omiya Police Station said.

The man is then believed to have fled to Tokyo. In dashboard camera footage taken from vehicles, a person believed to be the man is shown wielding a knife while walking along lanes of traffic in Omiya.

