Man sought after corpse of teenage girl found in Osaka love hotel

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefecutral Police are seeking the whereabouts of a man who accompanied a teenage girl to a room of an Osaka City love hotel where her body was later found.

At around 11:00 p.m. a staff member of the hotel, located in Chuo Ward, entered the room and found the girl, 17, collapsed atop the bed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sep. 29).

According to the Minami Police Station, the body was fully clothed with no visible injuries. Her wallet has not been found.

The girl, who is from Osaka City’s Ikuno Ward, was seen entering the hotel with the man earlier that evening. The employee called the room to confirm the fee. When there was no answer, they entered the room.

The room is on the second floor. Security camera footage does not show the man leaving the premises.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man in connection with the girl’s death.