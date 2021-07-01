Man molested elementary school girl ‘due to stress from working at home’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl in Edogawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 1).

On June 24, Kento Naridomi, a company employee, used a bicycle to approach the girl from behind on a road in the ward. He then allegedly fondled her chest.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Naridomi admitted to the allegations. “I did it out of impulse due to work and childcare stress caused by working at home in the coronavirus pandemic,” the suspect said.

In May, an adult woman lodged a complaint with police about a similar crime. Police are investigating whether Naridomi was also behind that case.