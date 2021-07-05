Man flees groping accusation by leaping onto tracks at Nakameguro Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who fled a groping allegation by leaping onto railway tracks in Meguro Ward on Monday morning, reports TV Asahi (July 5).

The man, believed to be in his 40s, is alleged to have groped a woman inside a carriage of the Tokyu Toyoko Line prior to its arrival at Nakameguro Station.

At the station, he leaped from the Toyoko Line platform and onto the tracks below. “He fled along the tracks,” a station employee reported to police at around 8:30 a.m.

In footage provided by the network, the man, wearing a dark t-shirt and gray pants and carrying a bag, runs along the edge of the track bed of the Toyoko Line.

The incident caused the Toyoko Line to be delayed for about 22 minutes, Tokyu Railways Company said.