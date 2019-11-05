Man fatally stabs girlfriend during ‘talk of break-up’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a woman believed to be his girlfriend at their residence in Taito Ward, reports NHK (Nov. 5).

At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Takuya Yoshimura visited the Ueno Police Station. “I came to surrender after fatally stabbing my girlfriend,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence found a woman collapsed face-up atop a bed in the living room of the fourth-floor residence, located in the Higashiueno area.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was retrieved from inside, police said.

Police believe Yoshimura committed the crime two days before he surrendered. The suspect, who was accused of murder on Monday, admits to the allegations. “I flew into a rage and stabbed [her] after we started talking about breaking up,” the suspect said.

The suspect and his girlfriend, aged in her 20s, have lived in the apartment since August, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the woman.