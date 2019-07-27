 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of raping boy in public toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 27, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man over the rape of a boy in Suginami Ward two years ago, reports TBS News (July 25).

At around 6:00 p.m. on August 18, 2017, Ryo Enotani, of no known occupation, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the boy, then an elementary school student, inside a toilet in a park.

Enotani, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “My recollection is vague,” the suspect said, according to the Suginami Police Station.

Ryo Enotani (Twitter)

Enotani surfaced as a person of interest for police after the examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Prior to the incident, the boy was by himself as he returned home from a lesson. “Come over here,” the suspect said to the boy before taking him to the toilet and committing the alleged crime.

