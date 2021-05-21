Man accused of molesting woman in Chofu ‘only touched her feet’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for molesting a woman in her residence in Chofu City last month, reports TBS News (May 19).

Early on April 19, Yusuke Kimura, an employee at a health care company, allegedly broke into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she slept with the lights on.

After turning off the lights, he allegedly fondled her feet as she slept. When she awoke, he fled the scene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Kimura partially denied the allegations. “I wanted to take a look at the life of the woman,” he said. “I only touched her feet.”

According to police, Kimura was not acquainted with the woman. The suspect gained access to the first-floor residence through an unlocked window on the balcony.

Kimura moved to Chofu in February. The arrest is not his first. On May 7, police accused him of trespassing into the residence of another woman in the city.