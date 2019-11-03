Man accused of molesting girl after strangling her unconscious

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a girl in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports (Nov. 2).

On the night of August 17, Shuhei Akazawa, then unemployed, came up from behind the girl as she commuted home and strangled her around the neck.

After she fainted, he took her to a nearby building where he allegedly fondled her body.

The girl suffered an injury to her left thigh near the crotch, the Yotsuya Police Station said.

Akazawa, who was accused of indecent assault on Saturday, admits to the allegations. “I couldn’t suppress my feelings of sexual desire within reason for a woman to my liking whom I had just met by chance,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Akazawa, a resident of Agano City, Niigata Prefecture, is now a company employee. At the time, he was not acquainted with the girl.

Prior to the incident, the suspect followed the girl for several hundred meters. Afterward, the girl awoke and sought help from a man nearby.

The suspect became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.