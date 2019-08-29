Man, 87, accused of molesting girl at park

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an elderly man over the alleged molestation of an 8-year-old girl at a park in Edogawa Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 29).

On July 31, Takeo Utsugi, 87, allegedly fondled the lower body of the girl, a third-year elementary school student, through her clothes at the park, located in the Haruecho area.

Utsugi, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegation. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by the Kasai Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the suspect called out the girl and her female acquaintance. “Touch my chest,” he reportedly instructed them before carrying out the act on the one girl.

The girls then visited a nearby resident in seeking help, police said.

Police are investigating whether the suspect also grabbed the arm of another girl, also 8, at the same park in June.