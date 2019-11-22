Man, 84, drove unlicensed taxi for 40 years

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of a crackdown on taxis operating illegally in the capital, Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested an 84-year-old man who operated an unlicensed cab for four decades, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 21).

In August, Kuichi Ito allegedly drove a customer between the Ginza area of Tokyo to Ebina City, Kanagawa Prefecture without proper authorization under the Road Transportation Act.

“Since I have no pension, life is difficult,” Ito was quoted by police. Two other drivers have also been arrested.

Over a 40-year period, Ito is believed to have accumulated about 140 million yen in earnings from driving a cab.

Ito worked weekday nights. In attracting customers, he called out to persons in the Ginza and Shimbashi areas, asking them if they needed a ride. His rates were about 10 percent cheaper than a regular taxi.

Last year, the Kanto Transportation Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ordered a crackdown on unlicensed taxis.

Police have confirmed that there are dozens of unlicensed drivers, aged in their 70s and 80s, operating in the the Ginza 8-chome area.