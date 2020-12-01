Man, 57, suspected of injecting teen girl with stimulant drugs during sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 57-year-old man who is suspected of injecting a teenage girl with stimulant drugs while having sex with her, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 1).

In July, Takemitsu Takahashi, a company employee, took the girl, then 17, to a hotel in the capital and allegedly injected her with kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, while fondling her body.

The suspect later brought her to his residence in Edogawa Ward. Over the next four days, he is alleged to have repeated the same acts.

Police allege that Takahashi knew that the girl was minor. Upon his arrest, Takahashi admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Takahashi got to know the girl through Twitter. After one session at his residence, the suspect left to go to work, leaving the girl alone.

After some period, she sought help from a neighbor when she began experiencing the effects of the drugs.