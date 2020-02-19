Man, 41, suspected of sexually assaulting woman in papakatsu scam

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman last year, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 19).

In December, Kazunari Kiyokawa, a company employee, allegedly laced a drink consumed by the woman, 23, with a sleeping powder at a yakiniku (grilled beef) restaurant in Maebashi City.

Thereafter, he took her to a hotel where he is alleged to have fondled her body while she was passed out.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Kiyokawa partially denied the allegations. “I drugged her and took her to the hotel, but I did not do anything obscene,” the suspect was quoted by the Maebashi-Higashi Police Station.

The suspect, a resident of Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture, got to know the victim after one of them indicated a desire to be involved in a relationship known as papakatsu, whereby a man pays a younger female to accompany him on dates.

The incident took place during their first meeting. The woman later told police that she has “no memory of what happened after dinner.”