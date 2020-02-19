 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 41, suspected of sexually assaulting woman in papakatsu scam

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 19, 2020

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman last year, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 19).

In December, Kazunari Kiyokawa, a company employee, allegedly laced a drink consumed by the woman, 23, with a sleeping powder at a yakiniku (grilled beef) restaurant in Maebashi City.

Thereafter, he took her to a hotel where he is alleged to have fondled her body while she was passed out.

Kazunari Kiyokawa (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Kiyokawa partially denied the allegations. “I drugged her and took her to the hotel, but I did not do anything obscene,” the suspect was quoted by the Maebashi-Higashi Police Station.

The suspect, a resident of Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture, got to know the victim after one of them indicated a desire to be involved in a relationship known as papakatsu, whereby a man pays a younger female to accompany him on dates.

The incident took place during their first meeting. The woman later told police that she has “no memory of what happened after dinner.”

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »