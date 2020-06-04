Man, 35, accused of molesting woman after following her home

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly molested a woman after following her home over a period of one hour, reports TV Asahi (June 3).

In April, Hiroyuki Ujiie, an employee at an IT company, allegedly trespassed into the residence of the woman and forcibly fondled her lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault Ujiie admitted to the allegations. “I got turned on,” the suspect was quoted by the Ogikubo Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Ujiie spent about two hours in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

After spotting the woman, he followed her from JR Shinjuku Station to her residence without saying a word.

An examination of the mobile telephone of the suspect revealed more than 2,500 tosatsu, or voyeur, clips of several women, including the victim in the April case.