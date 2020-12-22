 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man, 28, accused of smuggling Ecstasy in wine bottle

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 22, 2020

OSAKA (TR) – A 28-year-old man has been accused of smuggling Ecstasy inside a wine bottle, authorities have revealed, reports NHK (Dec. 21).

According to Japan Customs and the Kansai Narcotics Control Department, Takaya Serizawa, of no known occupation, has been prosecuted for violating the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law.

In November, Serizawa allegedly shipped the bottle containing about 2,600 tablets of MDMA, or Ecstasy, from the Netherlands.

The drugs have a street value of around 10.5 million yen, the authorities said.

A man allegedly smuggled Ecstasy tablets inside a wine bottle in November (Twitter)

The bottle was packed inside a cardboard box that also contained candy and magazines. Upon its arrival at Kansai International Airport, a customs official conducted an X-ray on the box.

After noticing something unusual about the liquid in the bottle, the official found the tablets, which weighed about 800 grams.

The authorities did not reveal whether Serizawa, who lives in Takatsuki City, admits to the allegations.

