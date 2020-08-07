Man, 23, accused of molesting girl in Nakano

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a girl in Nakano Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 6).

Late on an evening in June, Eiji Nagatani, a company employee, allegedly grabbed the girl from behind on the premises of her residence as she returned home. He then fondled her lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Nagatani denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Nagatani followed the girl from a nearby railway station before the incident. In grabbing her, he tried to gag her with something like a towel so she could not call for help.

However, the girl managed to let out a loud scream, which caused the suspect to flee.