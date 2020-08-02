Man, 21, accused of molesting woman in Shinagawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Shinagawa Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 31).

In March, Kohei Majima, a company employee, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she returned home. He then allegedly embraced her and grabbed her buttocks.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Majima admitted to the allegations. “I was drunk,” he said. “I did it because she was my type.”

According to police, Majima was not acquainted with the victim. Prior to the incident, the suspect spotted the woman walking. “Are you returning home?”

The incident took place after he followed her for several meters. When she resisted his advances, he stole her mobile telephone so she could not alert police.

Majima surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.