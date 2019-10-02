Laundromats in Kanto targeted by thieves in search of…cash

TOKYO (TR) – For now, it seems cash is once again king.

Despite being regularly targeted by purveyors of women’s underwear, laundromats in the Kanto area are now of interest for thieves in search of cash, reports TBS News (Oct. 2).

At around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, two thieves walked out of a coin-operated laundromat in the Shakujiidai area of Nerima Ward with 400,000 yen in cash after smashing a change machine.

The pair is believed to have been behind a similar caper at another laundromat in Kita Ward that netted them about 500,000 yen about three and a half hours later.

Based on security camera footage, the pair wore black clothing. They fled the scenes by car.

Other incidents have taken place at laundromats in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward and Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.

Police have launched an investigation on suspicion of theft.