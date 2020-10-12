Kyoto: Woman, 24, found murdered at Shimogyo apartment

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Shimogyo Ward on Sunday, reports NHK (Oct. 12).

At around 2:00 p.m., Rumino Yamamura, a part-time employee was found collapsed and bleeding inside her seventh-floor unit by a relative.

Yamamura, who had suffered several stab wounds, including to the neck, was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Yamamura lived alone. The relative visited the residence after being unable to contact Yamamura.

Upon the arrival of the relative, the front door was locked. Police are now seeking to learn what persons came and went at the residence before the discovery.