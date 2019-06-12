Kyoto: Civic employee arrested after woman’s bound corpse found at apartment

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police arrested two men, including a civic employee, after the discovery of a woman’s bound corpse at an apartment in Muko City on Tuesday, reports NHK (June 12).

At around 11:00 a.m., a neighbor tipped off police about “a foul smell” emanating from the second-floor apartment, located in the Kamiuenocho area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the decayed corpse, which was bound in white tape, outside the unit.

Officers later accused Takahiko Hashimoto, a 55-year-old resident of a unit on the first floor, and Wataru Yoneda, a 29-year-old case worker in the welfare division of the city, of abandoning a corpse. Both suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.