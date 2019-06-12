 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kyoto: Civic employee arrested after woman’s bound corpse found at apartment

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 12, 2019

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police arrested two men, including a civic employee, after the discovery of a woman’s bound corpse at an apartment in Muko City on Tuesday, reports NHK (June 12).

At around 11:00 a.m., a neighbor tipped off police about “a foul smell” emanating from the second-floor apartment, located in the Kamiuenocho area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the decayed corpse, which was bound in white tape, outside the unit.

Muko City
A woman’s decayed corpse was found at an apartment in Muko City on Tuesday (Twitter)

Officers later accused Takahiko Hashimoto, a 55-year-old resident of a unit on the first floor, and Wataru Yoneda, a 29-year-old case worker in the welfare division of the city, of abandoning a corpse. Both suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.

Published in Crime, Japan, Kyoto and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »