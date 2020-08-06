Kochi: Woman accused of abandoning corpse of newborn at port

KOCHI (TR) – As a part of an investigation into a newborn boy’s corpse found at a port in Susaki City, police have arrested a 22-year-old woman, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 4).

At around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a worker at the Port of Susaki alerted police after finding the body floating on the water.

The following day, Tomoka Morimitsu, a cook, appeared at a police station in the company of staff members from the city office.

She told police she gave birth to the child at her residence in Susaki. She then abandoned the body shortly thereafter.

“I got scared after hearing [about the case] on the news,” the suspect told police in admitting to allegations of abandoning a corpse.

Police previously said that the unclothed body was inside a white plastic bag. The umbilical cord was still attached. The boy likely died just before the discovery.

Police planned to conduct an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death.