Kochi: Corpse of newborn found floating at port

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 5, 2020

KOCHI (TR) – Kochi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a newborn boy at a port in Susaki City on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 4).

At around 3:30 p.m., a worker at the Port of Susaki alerted police after finding the body floating on the water.

According to police, the unclothed body was inside a white plastic bag. The umbilical cord was still attached. The boy likely died just before the discovery.

The corpse of a newborn boy was found at the Port of Susaki on Tuesday (Twitter)

Police are now seeking to identify the boy and determine the cause of the death. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.

