Kanagawa: Theft ring suspected in more than 200 break-ins

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested four men who are suspected in more than 200 break-ins last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 11).

Between the night of October 27 and the following morning, Yoshimichi Takeuchi, 37, of no known occupation, worked with the three accomplices to break into a residence in Yokohama City’s Izumi Ward and steal 3.7 million yen in cash, a safe and about 110 items with a value of 1.3 million yen.

All four suspects, formerly associated with a bosozoku biker gang, have declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

According to police, the four suspects entered the residence by smashing a window on the first floor. They hauled the safe by car to a park located about 5 kilometers away and pried it open with a crowbar.

Police first arrested the suspects over another case in which law enforcement was aided by security camera footage.

The suspects are believed to have been behind about 240 break-ins in the prefecture between last February and November in which the value of lost property totals 130 million yen.