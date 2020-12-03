Kanagawa: Police officer accused of raping woman in hotel

KANAGAWA (TR) – A Kanagawa Prefectural Police officer has been accused of raping a woman in Yokohama City earlier this year, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 3).

The Isezaki Police Station has sent the officer, stationed at the Tsurumi Police Station, to prosecutors on suspicion of coerced intercourse.

In late September, the officer, aged in his 30s, picked up the woman at a bar in Naka Ward. He then took her to a nearby hotel where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

According to police, the officer and the woman were both intoxicated at the time of the incident.

After the woman lodged a complaint, police began questioning the officer on a voluntary basis.

The Kanagawa Prefectural Police headquarters later issued a warning to the officer. However, he was not disciplined.