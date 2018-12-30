Kanagawa: Man tied rope across road; motorcyclist injured

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who injured a motorcyclist with a rope he strung across a road in Sagamihara City, reports NHK (Dec. 29).

In the early morning hours of December 26, the male motorcyclist, 45, crashed after hitting the rope, which was pulled across the road, located in Minami Ward, at a height of around 1 meter.

The motorcyclist suffered a minor injury to his back, according to the Sagamihara-Minami Police Station.

On the morning of December 29, police arrested Koichi Deki, who lives in the area, on suspicion of attempted murder.

“I did it to eliminate day-to-day stress. But I didn’t think I could kill someone,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Deki surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed a man stringing the rope across the road between two poles at around 3:30 a.m. on the day of the incident.