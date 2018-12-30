 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man tied rope across road; motorcyclist injured

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 30, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who injured a motorcyclist with a rope he strung across a road in Sagamihara City, reports NHK (Dec. 29).

In the early morning hours of December 26, the male motorcyclist, 45, crashed after hitting the rope, which was pulled across the road, located in Minami Ward, at a height of around 1 meter.

The motorcyclist suffered a minor injury to his back, according to the Sagamihara-Minami Police Station.

On the morning of December 29, police arrested Koichi Deki, who lives in the area, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Koichi Deki
Koichi Deki (Twitter)

“I did it to eliminate day-to-day stress. But I didn’t think I could kill someone,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Deki surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed a man stringing the rope across the road between two poles at around 3:30 a.m. on the day of the incident.

