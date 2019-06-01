Kanagawa: Man, 69, suspected of killing wife before attempting suicide

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police suspect that a 69-year-old man killed his wife at their residence in Ebina City on Thursday before before attempting to take his own life, reports Nippon News Network (May 31).

At around 4:35 p.m., a tipped off emergency services after being unable to reach the occupants. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Yukie Urue, 86, dead in the living room.

The woman had suffered a strong blow to the head. Meanwhile, her husband, Toshio, was found collapsed with wounds to the neck. He was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.

While being attended to by emergency personnel, Toshio said, “I beat my wife in the head with a nabe pot. Then, once she stopped moving, I slit my throat.”

About 10 years ago, Yukie became paralyzed on one side of her body, police said.