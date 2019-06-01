 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa: Man, 69, suspected of killing wife before attempting suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 1, 2019

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police suspect that a 69-year-old man killed his wife at their residence in Ebina City on Thursday before before attempting to take his own life, reports Nippon News Network (May 31).

At around 4:35 p.m., a tipped off emergency services after being unable to reach the occupants. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Yukie Urue, 86, dead in the living room.

The woman had suffered a strong blow to the head. Meanwhile, her husband, Toshio, was found collapsed with wounds to the neck. He was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.

Ebina City
A man is suspected of killing his wife before attempting suicide at their residence in Ebina City on Thursday (Twitter)

While being attended to by emergency personnel, Toshio said, “I beat my wife in the head with a nabe pot. Then, once she stopped moving, I slit my throat.”

About 10 years ago, Yukie became paralyzed on one side of her body, police said.

