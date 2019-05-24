Kanagawa: Man, 42, accused of paying teen girls for sex in parking lot

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for engaging in sex with two underage girls in Yokohama City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 21).

Over a 10-minute period starting at around 7:20 p.m. on November 28, Hiroyuki Ideno, a company employee, engaged in acts deemed obscene with the two girls, both 17, inside a vehicle parked in a lot in Kohoku Ward while knowing they were minors.

According to the Tsuzuki Police Station, Ideno paid the girls an unspecified amount of cash for the session.

The suspect, who has been accused of violating the law against child prostitution, admits to the allegations, police said.

Both girls are second-year high school students living in Yokohama. Ideno, who lives in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward, met one of them through a social-networking service.

Ideno is under investigation for possible participation in other crimes, police said.