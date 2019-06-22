Kanagawa fugitive: Makoto Kobayashi captured

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 43-year-old convict who evaded capture in the town of Aikawa last week, reports TBS News (June 21).

At 6:38 a.m., police apprehended Makoto Kobayashi at an apartment in the Morisaki area of Yokosuka City. Police had obtained a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

On June 17, seven members of law enforcement, including two police officers and five staff members from the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office, attempted to apprehend Makoto Kobayashi at a residence in Aikawa. However, the convict fled the scene after producing a knife.

Kobayashi was then seen traveling in a black Honda Fit sedan on the Tomei Expressway in the direction of Nagoya. The vehicle was later found abandoned about 7 kilometers from the residence.

Convenience stores

Kobayashi was seen in footage taken from a security camera at a convenience store in the Tsumadaminami area of Atsugi City at around 6:30 p.m. that same day. About 90 minutes later, he was spotted in security camera footage taken at another convenience store in Atsugi.

During his time on the run, Kobayashi changed his clothing. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a white cap, white t-shirt and shorts. In the footage shot at the first convenience store, he was dressed all in black. However, he was wearing short pants, sandals and yellow t-shirt over a black long-sleeve shirt inside the second convenience store.

Last September, the Odawara branch of the Yokohama District Court handed Kobayashi a three-year, eight-month prison term for theft, trespassing, inflicting bodily injury and violating the Stimulants Control Law. The defense appealed the ruling. However, the Tokyo High Court upheld the ruling on February 8.