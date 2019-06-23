Kanagawa fugitive: Accomplice of Makoto Kobayashi also arrested

KANAGAWA (TR) – In addition to apprehending a 43-year-old convict who evaded capture last week, Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday also arrested a suspected accomplice, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 23).

At 6:38 a.m., more than 10 officers apprehended Makoto Kobayashi at an apartment in the Morisaki area of Yokosuka City. Police had obtained a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

Officers also arrested Daisuke Kochi, a 38-year-old male acquaintance of Kobayashi, for allegedly harboring a criminal. Upon the arrival of police, several men and women were present. However, only Kochi was accused of assisting Kobayashi.

A public telephone is located near the residence. Police believe that Kochi used the telephone to communicate with Kobayashi prior to his arrival at the residence, police said.

On June 17, seven members of law enforcement, including two police officers and five staff members from the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office, attempted to apprehend Makoto Kobayashi at a residence in the town of Aikawa. However, the convict fled the scene after producing a knife.

Kobayashi was then seen traveling in a black Honda Fit sedan on the Tomei Expressway in the direction of Nagoya. The vehicle was later found abandoned about 7 kilometers from the residence.

Out on bail

Kobayashi was seen in footage taken from a security camera at a convenience store in the Tsumadaminami area of Atsugi City at around 6:30 p.m. on June 17. About 90 minutes later, he was spotted in security camera footage taken at another convenience store in Atsugi.

At the time of his escape, Kobayashi was out on bail. Last September, the Odawara branch of the Yokohama District Court handed Kobayashi a three-year, eight-month prison term for theft, trespassing, inflicting bodily injury and violating the Stimulants Control Law.

The defense appealed the ruling. However, the Tokyo High Court upheld the ruling on February 8. After that judgment, Kobayashi ignored repeated requests to surrender, prosecutors said.

Also on Sunday, Ryoichi Nakahara, chief prosecutor of the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office, apologized for the incident. “We would like to apologize for any anxiety or difficulties caused to residents and schools in the area due to the incident,” he said.