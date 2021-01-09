Kagoshima: Man, 28, accused of dumping corpse of woman

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly dumping the corpse of a woman in c last year, reports Minami Nippon Shimbun (Jan. 9).

According to police, the unnamed man, of no known occupation, allegedly dumped the body of the woman, 35, in some shrubs near National Route 220 on around September 16.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admitted to the allegations upon his arrest on Saturday.

Oita Prefectural Police first arrested the man over a confinement case. During that investigation, his involvement in the Tarumizu case emerged.

The woman was an office worker living in Kanoya City. On October 31, about 30 officers combing the area near the highway with sticks found her decayed body.