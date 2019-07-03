 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Japan Post employee accused of raping woman in toilet

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 3, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee of Japan Post Co. over the alleged rape of a woman in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (July 3).

At just past midnight on March 3, Shotaro Yagi, 44, brought the woman, then 22, to a public toilet near Hatsudai Station. He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Yagi, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I got turned on,” the suspect was quoted by the Yoyogi Police Station.

Japan Post
Tokyo police arrested an employee of Japan Post Co. over the alleged rape of a woman earlier this year (Twitter)

“We are now confirming the facts of the case,” a representative of Japan Post was quoted by Nippon News Network (July 3).

