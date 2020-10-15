Iwate: Man, 37, accused of dumping corpse of wife

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the death of his wife, whose corpse was found in the mountains of Oshu City earlier this year, reports the Tokyo Shimbun (Oct. 15).

On Wednesday night, police accused Yusuke Chiba, a company employee, of abandoning a corpse. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

On April 29, police working off a tip found a skull and other remains in the Maesawaku Seibo area of Mt. Otowa.

Two months later, police said that the results of a DNA analysis confirmed that the body is that of the suspect’s wife, 36-year-old Megumi.

Megumi, who lived with the suspect and their 4-year-old son in Ichinoseki City, had been reported missing. At around 6:00 a.m. on May 31, 2019, she left the residence on foot after getting into a dispute with her husband, previous reports indicated.

The location for where her body was found is about 20 kilometers from her residence. Since the area where her body was found is difficult to access without a vehicle, police considered the case the result of foul play.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.