Irish nationals accused of possessing heroin ahead of rugby match

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male Irish nationals over the alleged possession of heroin in Shinjuku Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 28).

Between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sean Kevin Masterson, 28, and the other suspect, 31, allegedly possessed an unspecified amount of heroin at a karaoke parlor.

During questioning, Masterson said that the pair came to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. “We were scheduled to watch the Japan-Ireland match,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

Upon his arrest for violating the Narcotics Control Law the following day, Masterson denied the allegations.

On the night of September 26, an employee at the parlor tipped off police about a “collapsed foreigner.” Officers arriving at the parlor found the heroin at the scene.

The second suspect was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. His current condition was not made available.

During questioning, Masterson hinted at using heroin. Police are now investigating whether to also accuse the pair of using the illegal drug.

On Saturday, Japan upset Ireland 19-12 at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka Prefecture.