Internal affairs ministry staffer accused of sexually assaulting acquaintance’s wife

TOKYO (TR) – A male staff member for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications was sent to prosecutors last week over the alleged sexual assault of the wife of an aquaintance, police revealed on Wednesday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 12).

In early April, the staff member, aged in his 30s, is alleged to have fondled the woman’s body and forcibly kissed her while visiting the acquaintance’s residence in Taito Ward for a meal.

On June 7, the staff member, who was not named, was sent to prosecutors at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of indecent assault. “I think I touched [her], but I was drunk so I do not recall [the matter],” the staffer was quoted, according to the Kuramae Police Station.

“[The case] is highly regrettable,” a representative of the ministry was quoted. “We will deal with [the matter] strictly.”