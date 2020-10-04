Ibaraki: Man accused of using kerosene to set girlfriend on fire

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire at their residence in Koga City early Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 4).

At around 1:10 a.m., Makoto Toriumi, a construction worker, allegedly sprayed the woman, 44, with kerosene before using a cigarette lighter to set her ablaze during an argument.

Toriumi then extinguished the fire before alerting emergency services. The woman was transported to a hospital with severe burns to her upper body. She is currently unconscious and in serious condition, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Toriumi denied the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted the Koga Police Station.

Toriumi shares the residence with his girlfriend. Upon the arrival of police, he said that she “caught fire while cooking.” However, police smelled kerosene on the premises.

During further questioning, Toriumi finally admitted to the crime.