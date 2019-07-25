Ibaraki cops hunt for man after convenience store robbery

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a convenience store in Hitachi City early Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (July 24).

At just before 2:00 a.m., the perpetrator approached the register of Family Mart, located in the Kanesawacho area, holding a can of beer.

After thrusting a knife toward a 37-year-old male cashier, he reportedly said, “Hand over the money.”

When the cashier refused to comply and pressed an emergency button, the perpetrator fled the scene with the can but no cash.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s to 50s, the perpetrator stands up to 170 centimeters tall. With short hair and a slender build, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a breathing mask.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Hitachi Police Station at 0294-22-0110.