Ibaraki: Barefoot man jumps from balcony in evading police

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are hunting for a 20-year-old man who was barefoot when he evaded arrest by leaping from a balcony at his residence in Chikusei City, reports TBS News (Sept. 26).

At around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, several police officers visited the residence in the Ogawa area. While the officers spoke with the man’s mother, he leaped from the balcony on the second floor and fled.

Police had obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect over the assault and injury of another man, 23, at a karaoke parlor on August 16. Two other persons have been arrested in that case.

According to police, the wanted man stands 170 centimeters tall. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts. He was not wearing shoes, and his wallet and smartphone were left behind.