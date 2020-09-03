 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyogo: Man, 28, arrested after corpse found in vacated property

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 3, 2020

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man after leading them to body at a property in Yabu City, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 3).

At around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Daiki Yasui, a temporary employee, was accompanied by his mother when he visited the Yabu Police Station. “I killed my colleague,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at a vacant property found the body of a man lying face-up near the entrance. He is believed to be around the age of 20.

Hyogo police found a male corpse at a vacated property in Yabu City on Wednesday (Twitter)

The man is believed to have died within a week of the discovery. The cause of death is not known.

Early Thursday, police accused Yasui of abandoning a corpse. He admits to the allegations, police said.

The vacant property belongs to the suspect’s family.

Police are now working to identify the body.

