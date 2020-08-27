Hokkaido: Man lived with corpse of mother in Asahikawa

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man who is suspected of living with the corpse of his mother at their residence in Asahikawa City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 26).

On Monday, police working off a tip entered the residence of Hajime Takai, a part-time employee, and found the body lying on its side on the floor inside.

Based on the stage of decay, the person is believed to have died 10 days before the discovery, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Tuesday, Takai

admitted to the allegations. “The body is my mother’s,” the suspect told police.

Takai shares the residence with his mother, aged in her 90s, and his daughter, who is in her 20s.

Earlier on Monday, the daughter visited the city office. “It appears my grandmother is dead,” she said. A staff member then alerted police.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.