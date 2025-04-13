Hokkaido cops: Nude corpse of boy found in bag in Ishikari

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the naked body of a boy was found inside a bag discarded on the grounds of a house in Ishikari City on Sunday.

At around 12:30 p.m., a resident alerted police to report that a bloodstained bag had been discarded on the grounds of the house, located in Hanakawa Minami, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 14).

When police checked, they found the body of the boy inside.

According to the police, the body was unclothed. The age and identity are not known. There were no visible external injuries, but there was blood on the bag.

Police will be making inquiries in the area and examining security camera footage. As well, the results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.

Police are treating the case as murder or abandoning a corpse.