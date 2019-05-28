High-ly unlikely: Elderly man claims to ‘not know’ chocolate contained marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – To be filed under: high-ly unlikely.

An elderly man claims to not have known that chocolate served to participants at a dance event in Arakawa Ward earlier this year contained marijuana, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 28).

On Tuesday, police announced that the man, aged in his 70s, has been sent to prosecutors for violating the Cannabis Control Law.

On March 10, seven participants at the event, held at a ward-managed hall in the Higashinippori area, became ill after consuming the chocolate. The results of urine analyses of the persons gave a positive result for marijuana, police said.

The man denies the allegations. “I bought the chocolate from the U.S. I did not know it contained marijuana,” the suspect was quoted. “I thought [the participants] could eat them when tired.”